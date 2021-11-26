India’s Organ Donation Day: 1,500 in Pune region awaiting kidney transplant

PUNE: On the occasion of Indian Organ Donation Day on Saturday, November 27, the Pune region transplant coordination committee has urged citizens to voluntarily come forward and register for organ donation. While Pune has won the award for the highest number of organ donations in the state for two consecutive years namely, 2020 and 2021, and 1,500 persons and over 54 persons in the Pune region are presently in line to receive kidney, and heart transplants, respectively, the organ donation percentage is still scarce in the country and even in a metro like Pune according to the Pune zonal transplant coordination committee.

Dr Aarti Gokhale, coordinator for the Pune zonal transplant coordination committee, said, “Pune has stood at the top position for two consecutive years. In 2020, the Pune zonal transplant coordination committee carried out 41 donations, which was the maximum for last year despite the pandemic and the lockdown in place. This year till date, we have carried out 41 donations. Last year, Maharashtra saw 74 donors and this year, the number has gone up to 83 till now, because of which the state has won the best SOTTO state. Pune was also one of the first to introduce a QR code system which makes it very easy for participants to register themselves for organ donation. This has accelerated the process however we still see very few responses from people who hesitate for various reasons. The real heroes that help push donation numbers are doctors, hospital staff, ambulance drivers, lab technicians, zonal transplant coordination committee staff, NGOs that help coordinate, and of course the family members of the donors without whom this would never be possible.”

Dr Sujata Patwardhan, director, ROTTO-SOTTO (Regional cum State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, Mumbai, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to inform you that Maharashtra has won the best SOTTO/state and best ROTTO/region award. ROTTO-SOTTO, west and Maharashtra have been established by the ministry of health and family welfare, government of India, at KEM hospital, Parel, Mumbai, since 2017. ROTTO-SOTTO, Mumbai works under the aegis of NOTTO and is responsible for the monitoring and surveillance of organ transplant activities in Maharashtra and other states in the western region such as Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the union territories of Diu and Daman. It also maintains transplant registries and conducts promotional activities for spreading awareness regarding organ donation.”

In view of the rising demand for dialysis in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will also start a dedicated unit for dialysis at the Meenatai Thackeray civic hospital since it is a regular treatment which is also rather expensive. Diabetes and blood pressure are also found to eventually impact the kidneys. As of now, around 1,500 persons are waiting for a kidney transplant. The demand for other organs is also alarming as 575 patients are presently awaiting liver transplants, 54 are awaiting heart transplants and 55 multi-visceral transplants. A multi-visceral transplant is a combined transplant, which may include kidney plus pancreas, kidney plus liver, heart plus lungs and small bowel, with pancreas.

