Inner Ring Road alignment finalised at 65-metre width; three realignments in PMC limits

PUNE: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (PMRDA) proposed Inner Ring Road alignment has been finalised at a width of 65 metres, with changes at three locations within Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits.

Pune, India - Jan. 7, 2023: Speed Breaker to be removed ahead of G20 summit at Airport road, Viman Nagar in Pune, India, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

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The 65-km road will pass through 42 villages, including 21 within PMC limits, and the project will be jointly executed by the PMC and PMRDA.

According to officials, the road was originally planned at 110 metres, which was later reduced to 90 metres and now 65 metres to reduce land acquisition requirements.

The alignment near the National Defence Academy (NDA) has been changed after permission for underground tunnelling through defence land was denied. Sharp curves near Dhayari and Jambhulwadi have been straightened using available open land to accommodate vehicle speeds of up to 100 kmph.

A joint meeting at the district collector’s office on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Inner Ring Road and the 24-km High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR).

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{{^usCountry}} Proposals for transfer of government land have been submitted, while PMC officials are coordinating with the Defence Ministry and Railways for acquisition of the required land. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Proposals for transfer of government land have been submitted, while PMC officials are coordinating with the Defence Ministry and Railways for acquisition of the required land. {{/usCountry}}

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PMC commissioner Naval Kishor Ram has directed officials to immediately initiate the process of amending the development plan under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act for the revised alignment.

The building permission department will first mark the revised alignment on the ground. The Section 37 proposal is expected to be submitted to the state government within a month of completion of the marking process, officials said.