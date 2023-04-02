Bits and Bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Kadu of Innergize wins TiE Pune BizQuoTiEnt contest

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) will set up of a new one million square feet of multi-client warehouse park in Talegaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Shalmali Kadu of Innergize bagged TiE Pune chapter BizQuoTiEnt contest. Around 161 student teams from 79 colleges in Maharashtra took part in the business plan competition organised for students. Shalmali, a student of Cummins College of Engineering and founder of Innergize, developed a behind-the-ear wearable gadget to help people stimulate the vagus nerve that can aid with anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders. The first runner-up was Akshat Bhatia who has created a protein bar with millets and no preservative or sugar substitutes. The second runner-up was Ajinkya Salve of XGen Fuels. The other finalists were Floral Fusion that converts waste flowers into leather, and Kaza, an app that helps people with discovery and delivery of street food. The winner of the global contest won ₹1 lakh as prize money while the two runners-up won ₹25,000 each.

Ramesh Mirakhur, chair, TiE Pune university programme, said, “TiE Pune’s charter members who are successful businesspersons themselves provide the much-needed mentoring to these students to hone their skills and make their presentations sharp.”

AIC-Pinnacle forum to incubate 25 startups

Pune-based AIC (Atal Incubation Centre)-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum announced has invited applications for its incubation programme designed to support early-stage startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators in achieving their startup goals. AIC Pinnacle has incubated more than 60 startups in both pre-and incubation stages. Also, in FY23, AIC-Pinnacle disbursed ₹1.5 crore under various schemes. The incubation programme will provide participants with various benefits, including access to mentorship, resources, networking opportunities, and funding. Participants will work alongside experienced mentors and industry experts. The programme is open to startups, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Sudhir Mehta, founder, AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, said, “Social entrepreneurship and innovation together are the ideal catalysers of unparalleled development. Our industry-leading and efficient team will be helping the early-stage startups with a range of services and support.”

MLL to launch warehouse park in Talegaon

Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) will set up of a new one million square feet of multi-client warehouse park in Talegaon. The facility will also host the firm’s automation technology centre. The centre will focus on development and deployment of automation technologies. The development will be spread over three phases with the first phase of 0.5 million sq ft to be operational by the end of 2023-24.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, managing director and CEO, MLL, said, “Chakan region is the largest area for our firm, and we are pleased to announce the investment in partnership with Ascendas-Firstpace.”

