Hoarding collapses in Hinjewadi, no injuries reported
Iron hoarding collapses due to strong winds in Hinjewadi, damaging vehicles but causing no injuries. Similar incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad on April 17 left 5 dead.
A massive iron hoarding collapsed due to strong winds on the shops located in the Hinjewadi area on Tuesday afternoon even as no injuries were reported, police officials said.
However, some two-wheelers and a four-wheelers s parked near the shops were damaged in the incident.
Earlier on April 17, at least five people were killed and two others were injured when an iron hoarding collapsed on them due to strong winds on a service road in Pimpri-Chinchwad.