ISRO scientists: Fallen objects parts of Chinese long march rocket

PUNE Preliminary investigation by a team of two scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that visited the Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur district on April 15 has found that the objects that fell from the sky in Chandrapur are not from Space but are parts of a Chinese long march rocket. The same will be confirmed following a detailed investigation, will be submitted after a week.

On April 2, locals of Sindewahi tehsil were shocked to see six metallic spheres, metal balls and a metallic ring falling from the sky. Similar objects fell from the sky simultaneously in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They are allegedly the space debris of a Chinese long march rocket that was launched on February 4, 2021. The ISRO team comprised scientists M Shahajahan and Mayuresh Shetty who visited the Sindewahi police station in Chandrapur where these objects had been kept.

“The two scientists who came from ISRO spent a day at Sindewahi with the objects found at various spots in Chandrapur district. They took photographs and videos of the objects and interacted with the Ladbori village people about the objects. They collected as much information as possible from the local people. As per their discussions, these objects are believed to be space debris from the Chinese long march rocket. What type of fuel was there in the cylinders can be said only after it is checked by the laboratory,” said president of the NGO, Sky Watch Group, Suresh Chopne, who, along with his team, has been at the site from day one.

“The scientists refused to give any information about these space debris parts as to which country they belong, whose responsibility it is and other details. They are going to study all the objects and facts and submit their report to the Chandrapur district administration after a week,” said Chopne.

About the issue, Chandrapur district collector Ajay Gulhane said, “The team of ISRO scientists has visited the Sindewahi area and carried out inspection of the fallen objects. We had requested them to help us out in finding out the reality of these objects and after their detailed investigation, they will submit a report about their findings.”