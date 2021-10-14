IT engineer duped to the tune of 73.59 lakh by online fraudster

PUNE The Wakad police have lodged a complaint against a person who met an IT engineer on social media site, promised marriage and cheated her to the tune of ₹73.59 lakh.

According to the police, the incident took place between June 2021 and July 2021.

The 35-year-old victim lodged a complaint on Wednesday against the accused identified as Siddhartha Ravi.

The accused got the victim to transfer money to eighteen different bank accounts.

The investigators said that the victim works with a prominent IT company and had begun searching for a probable bridegroom on different apps. She got in touch with Ravi who shared his contact number with her. He told her that he stayed abroad but would come back and settle in India. He sent her expensive gifts, won her confidence and promised to marry her.

He later told her that he would be coming to India to meet. He called her and said that he had been stopped at Delhi airport by the customs department as he had cash of ₹1 crore with him. He told her that in order to free himself from the custody, he will have to pay different charges, Goods and Services Tax (GST), fines and taxes estimated to be worth ₹73.59 lakh and took the money via online transfers in different accounts.

The woman later learnt that she had been cheated and approached the cyber cell of the police and lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

Police sub-inspector MB Jagtap said that an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 420 ( cheating) and 34 ( common intention) has been registered against the accused.