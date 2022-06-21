ITI students can now take admission in Engg second year

The state technical education department has allowed choice-based lateral entry into second year in polytechnic colleges for students who have completed two-year diploma from Industrial Training Institute (ITI) from this academic year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The notification issued by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to the director of technical education in Maharashtra will benefit ITI pass-outs seeking admission in polytechnic colleges.

The earlier criteria for second-year admission in engineering diploma was Class 10 plus two years with Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Biotechnology, Agriculture and other engineering courses.

The latest AICTE notification will allow Class 10 students plus two years of ITI course to be eligible for admission to second-year diploma courses in polytechnic colleges. The affiliating body will offer bridge courses such as Mathematics, Physics, engineering drawing for students coming from diverse background.

“The relaxation is granted because students already pursuing Minimum Competency and Vocational Courses (MCVC) courses stand deprived of engineering courses. DTE Maharashtra is informed that as of the academic year 2024-25 the current norms (or any subsequent amendments to it) shall prevail. Therefore, DTE Maharashtra may issue a notice giving clarification for the same to be applied for admission to lateral entry diploma courses in engineering and technology for the next two years,” said Prof Rajive Kumar, AICTE member secretary, in his letter to state technical education directorate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhay Wagh, director, technical education, issued a circular on June 15 regarding the change in admission process.

“This change is only for two years - 2022-23 and 2023-24. So, we appeal to students to take maximum benefit of these changes,” said Wagh.

Amol Bhor, a student who has completed MCVC course and willing to take admission in polytechnic, said, “I want to pursue a career in biotechnology and the latest decision will help me save one year of diploma and directly take admission in the second year.”