Jalgaon woman robbed of valuables worth 12.60 lakh

A 51-year-old woman from Jalgaon on a visit to Bibwewadi to attend a wedding event was robbed of her valuables, including gold and diamond, estimated to be worth ₹12.60 lakh on the intervening night of December 13 and December 14. The Bibwewadi Police have booked an unidentified thief under IPC 379 in connection with the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the woman who reached Yash Lawns for the function found valuables missing from her purse. She later approached the police.

Rajkumar Barde, assistant police inspector and investigation officer, said, “The complainant reached the wedding event venue after arriving at the city by train. When she opened the purse to wear the ornaments at the function, she found valuables missing.”

