News / Cities / Pune News / Jalgaon woman robbed of valuables worth 12.60 lakh

Jalgaon woman robbed of valuables worth 12.60 lakh

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 20, 2023 06:38 AM IST

A 51-year-old woman from Jalgaon on a visit to Bibwewadi to attend a wedding event was robbed of her valuables, including gold and diamond, estimated to be worth 12.60 lakh on the intervening night of December 13 and December 14.

According to the police, the woman who reached Yash Lawns for the function found valuables missing from her purse. She later approached the police.

Rajkumar Barde, assistant police inspector and investigation officer, said, “The complainant reached the wedding event venue after arriving at the city by train. When she opened the purse to wear the ornaments at the function, she found valuables missing.”

The Bibwewadi Police have booked an unidentified thief under IPC 379 in connection with the incident.

