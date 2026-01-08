January’s first major dip in temperature brings winter back to Pune

PUNE: After a relatively mild spell, Pune recorded its first significant drop in minimum temperature this January, marking a clear shift towards colder winter conditions. As per data from the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) Shivajinagar observatory, minimum temperature fell sharply over three days; dropping from 15.4 degrees Celsius on January 5 to 12.9 degrees Celsius on January 6 and further to 10.2 degrees Celsius on January 7. Pune, India - June 9, 2023: Cloudy weather seen in sky in Baner area in Pune, India, on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Photo by Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

This is the first notable cooling trend of the month, signalling the strengthening of winter across the city and surrounding areas. Other parts of Pune district, too, reported a similar drop in temperature with the NDA weather station recording the lowest minimum temperature at 8.7 degrees Celsius. This marked the first such reading in January, not to mention brought back single-digit temperatures to Pune after a gap of nearly a week.

Weather experts attributed the dip to clear skies, reduced humidity and northerly winds that have led to faster cooling during the night. The change has resulted in noticeably colder mornings, prompting residents to bring out their woollens once again.

IMD officials said that minimum temperatures are likely to remain on the lower side for the next one or two days. However, they clarified that the city is unlikely to experience cold wave-like conditions in the coming days.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “For the next two days, the city will experience clear skies in the morning hours.”

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures have remained largely stable, ensuring clear and comfortable weather during the day. Whereas Pune recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 196, indicating moderate category air quality. Health experts advised citizens to remain cautious, as prolonged exposure to such air may cause respiratory discomfort, particularly among people with lung and heart-related ailments.