Japanese living in Pune shocked at former PM Shinzo Abe’s assassination

Japanese nationals living in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra and India have expressed shock and dismay over the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was shot twice from close range at around 11.15 am Japan time while addressing a public rally in Nara, Kansai, as part of campaigning for his colleague.

Ken Yanaginouchi was aghast and said, “At this moment, I am just trying to understand what happened, meaning, why and who.” Yanaginouchi was at office – JIEM India Pvt. Ltd. - when he saw the news flash flickering on his mobile

Mai Watanabe Pendse, a Japanese teacher who has been living in Pune for a decade, said, “I am shocked and also surprised to hear of such an incident in Japan, especially Nara, which is a very peaceful city. It is also shocking to hear that a gun was used to kill Abe san, which makes us feel that Japan is no longer safe.”

Shinichiro Takeshita, Japanese language teacher who recently moved to Pune post Covid-19, said, “I respect Abe san’s work and enthusiasm in the field of foreign affairs. Under his regime, India and Japan developed a very good relationship, which enabled so many ‘Baahubali’ fans to visit the city so easily with the arrival visa, including me. I think the attack does not affect the relationship that has been developed, but it will change Japan. I am so shocked that Japan is no more the Japan that I used to know. I am scared of what comes next, as a Japanese national who lives abroad.”

As of October last year, there were around 9,000 Japanese nationals living in India out of which more than 70 were in Pune with the number having reduced considerably due to Covid-19. However, the Japanese are now returning and their number is set to increase in the next two years. Japanese nationals living in other parts of Maharashtra, too, expressed shock and disappointment at the news.

Siddharth Deshmukh, president, Indo-Japan Business Council (IJBC), said, “It is shocking and distressing news that the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, was shot this morning. We are deeply grieved by the passing of former PM, Shinzo Abe. India has lost a dear friend. Abe was a great friend of India and a supporter. His close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well known. Recently, Abe was elected as the new chairman of the India-Japan Association, Tokyo (established in 1903). In September 2014, under PM Modi and Abe san, India-Japan ties were upgraded to a ‘special strategic and global partnership’.”

While Erica Guha Ray, a freelance Japanese-English translator said, “It’s really unbelievable that this kind of incident took place in Japan. Violence is not acceptable for any reason. Abe san had good relations with Indian PM Modi and had a positive attitude towards India.”

Tomio Isogai, freelance advisor, Indo-Japanese relations and director, Kansai Japan India Cultural Society, said, “It is very sad and shocking to know that Abe san is no more. Though it seems to be due to a local political issue, it will not cause any negative impact on Indo-Japanese relations. Abe san also initiated the free and open Indo-Pacific strategy, and he was also the pioneering leader who proposed and promoted QUAD. I feel he was a great leader in both the domestic and global arena. He certainly took Indo-Japanese relations to a higher level. The Shinkansen project was the one symbolic achievement he made. I believe Abe san will remain the most respected PM in the last decade both domestically and internationally.”

Tomonori Sekiguchi, representative director, WooGWay Inc., said, “I am dumbstruck about the assassination. We never had this kind of thing in Japan so I’m shocked. The police are investigating the motivation behind Abe san’s murder but I am keen on knowing the reason. I have a lot of respect for him as he was my senpai (senior) and we studied at the same university.”

Tomoki Iwata, a Japanese professional living in Mumbai, said, “This is shocking news to hear. Many Indian friends in Mumbai are reaching out to us which shows that his efforts to have a better relationship with India were accepted by all. As a Japanese national in Mumbai, I am humbled by Indians’ respect for Abe san.”