Jarange seeks discharge from cheating case in Pune court

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Tuesday appeared before the Pune court, where he filed a discharge application requesting dismissal of charges related to a cheating case filed at Kothrud Police Station in 2013. According to Nimbalkar, the complainant is no more and there is no evidence against his client.

Patil filed the application through advocate Harshad Nimbalkar in the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) AC Birajdar.

Advocate Nimbalkar said, “We have submitted the application requesting dismissal of charges against my client due to lack of evidence and my client had not signed any contract. The court has ordered the prosecution to submit their say on September 24.”

Magistrate Birajdar, while reviewing the case, suggested that the fraud charges might be resolved through mediation. If an agreement is reached, the case could be directed to a mediation court. The judge clarified that if a financial settlement is agreed upon, the responsibility for payment would be shared among all three accused.

Assistant public prosecutor Neelam Yadav-Ithape said, “The court recommended that both the complainant and the accused consider negotiating a settlement.”

Dhananjay Jaisingh Ghorpade, producer-director of Marathi play ‘Shamburaje’, had in the FIR accused Jarange Patil of abusing, threatening and refusing to pay the balance of ₹13.21 lakh, which the latter’s friend Prashant Londhe had failed to pay him after organising six plays in Jalna in 2013. Ghorpade had alleged that Jarange Patil abused and threatened him instead of helping him recover the dues.