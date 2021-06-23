Jeevan Pradhikaran to handover water project to PMC for 12 crore

Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, set up for villages around Pune city, has decided to handover its water project to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at the cost of Rs12 crore.

Shivane, Uttamnagar. Kondhwe, Dhavade were merged in the PMC limit four years ago, but have still not received water from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The villages are even not getting adequate supply from Jeevan Pradikaran, which owns the plant at Kondhwe.

A PMC official on condition of anonymity said, “The meeting with the Jeevan Pradikaran’s officials was conducted at PMC this week. The officials agreed for the amount of Rs12 crore. Earlier they quoted ₹38 crore for the same project.”

NCP corporator Sachin Dodke who was present for this meeting said, “The officials from Jeevan Pradikarn gave a nod for Rs12 crore to handover their project to the PMC. They promised to give a letter for the same next week.”

As the population increased in the merged villages, the capacity of the Jeevan Pradikaran’s plant was insufficient, and all the villages were receiving less water.

The residents of Shivane and Uttamnagar have been demanding water supply from the PMC. Residents have even carried out morchas for the same.

A PMC official on condition of anonymity said, “MP Supriya Sule took up this issue with minister Gulabrao Patil who was in charge of Jeevan Pradikaran. The minister instructed Jeevan Pradhikaran to negotiate the cost and hand it over to the PMC.”

Chetan Patil, a resident of Shivane said, “For the last two years we have been demanding water from PMC. Many housing societies are hiring water tankers as there is no water supply.”

Dodke said, “As Jeevan Pradikaran is providing water, PMC cannot give water in the same area. From my ward development fund, I had laid the water pipeline from Warje treatment plant to these areas at the cost of Rs90 lakh. Only 30 feet of work remained to connect the PMC water supply to Jeevan Pradikaran network. Once the PMC hands over the amount to the Jeevan Pradikaran, it will be able to connect the water lines to these villages.”