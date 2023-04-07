Baramati police arrest two for defrauding customers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 07, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Pune

The Baramati Police have registered an FIR against Jyovi Electric Vehicles Limited’s Chairman, Jyoti Satish Adhav and CEO, Vinod Ananta Kadam for defrauding 81 customers and cheating employees of their salaries.

The duo offered JyoVi Electric Bikes at a discounted rate of 30,000, which should have been sold for 90,000 and further failed to deliver the bikes to the customers on the promised date.

The customers paid the booking amount online, either by cheque or cash, amounting to 1.9 lakh. The incident has raised concerns among customers who were eagerly awaiting the delivery of their bikes.

According to the FIR, the bookings for the vehicles commenced in October 2022 and continued until March 2023, with the company failing to deliver the bikes despite repeated requests.

Initially, a few cars were delivered to customers to build trust, but the showroom in Baramati was closed down.

Suhas Suresh Hipparkar, a former employee of the company, filed a complaint against Adhav and Kadam, alleging that the company also cheated him and the staff out of 1.5 lakh in three months’ salary. Both Adhav and Kadam have been arrested and are being investigated by the Baramati police.

