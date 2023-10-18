Kashmiri reporter denied award last minute by MIT-WPU

Pune: An independent journalist from Kashmir, Safina Nabi, who was selected for an award by the Maharashtra Institute of Technology-World Peace University (MIT-WPU), Pune, for her report titled ‘The half widows of Kashmir’ published in Scroll in January, 2022, was denied the citation on Wednesday morning, purportedly as the institute faced political pressure.

Organisers informed Safina that the media award, instituted by the journalism school, was cancelled. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Safina, 32, who has been a journalist for eight years, was selected for the award by an independent jury last week and was to travel to the city on Tuesday. However, as she was preparing to set out, organisers informed her that the media award, instituted by the journalism school, was cancelled.

“The MIT-WPU organisers reached out to me a week before and confirmed through emails and phone calls that I have been shortlisted for my work in journalism. I know most of the members in the jury so I thought the award was bona fide. I had not applied for it at all,” said Safina. She was chosen winner in the category of ‘Journalism that promoted empathy, understanding and inclusivity in society’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I had covered the story about property rights denied to half widows, on reforms in law, culture and religion. I was chosen for the award and a single point contact was given to me for my travel arrangements. However, I received a call on Monday from the same person who said they were facing political pressure over the issue. I was also told that it was unsafe for me to travel to Pune to attend the function, hence my award was revoked,” she said.

Speaking about the turn of events, she said, “My work speaks for me. I have been working on national as well as international issues and have been felicitated internationally in the past. If MIT-WPU is denying the award to me, they are also pushing journalists to the fringes – prevalent across the country right now.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A statement issued by MIT-WPU read: “MIT World Peace University is a transparent, apolitical and nonpartisan institution. An internal miscommunication led to the unfortunate situation. And respecting her larger work in the field, it was further discussed to honour her in a forthcoming bigger award ceremony.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON