Katraj illegal mining crackdown: 7 cases filed, 8 vehicles seized by revenue department

In a major crackdown on illegal mining in the Katraj region, the revenue department has registered seven cases and seized eight vehicles allegedly involved in the unauthorised excavation and transportation of minor minerals.

Acting on these inputs, the squad conducted inspections at several locations and found instances of excavation and transportation without required permissions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The action was carried out on Monday by a special revenue squad following complaints of illegal extraction of murum, stone and other minor minerals in parts of Haveli taluka.

Revenue officials said the drive targeted both illegal mining and the unauthorised transport of excavated material, which they said results in significant losses to government revenue. Multiple complaints had been received regarding unlawful extraction and movement of minor minerals in the Katraj revenue circle, prompting the enforcement operation.

Acting on these inputs, the squad conducted inspections at several locations and found instances of excavation and transportation without required permissions. Officials said legal proceedings have been initiated under relevant provisions of law.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of senior district administration officials. The special squad included tehsildar Dr Archana Kadam, Katraj circle officer Sadhana Chavan, and revenue officials Akash Ghode and Vikas Karale, along with other staff deployed for inspections across identified locations on the directions of the district collector and senior revenue authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} Raids were conducted in areas under the jurisdiction of Katraj and Gujar Nimbalkarwadi. Officials said four cases were detected in the Katraj area and three in Nimbalkarwadi, taking the total to seven offences registered during the drive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raids were conducted in areas under the jurisdiction of Katraj and Gujar Nimbalkarwadi. Officials said four cases were detected in the Katraj area and three in Nimbalkarwadi, taking the total to seven offences registered during the drive. {{/usCountry}}

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Revenue authorities said panchnamas have been conducted at 19 locations in the Katraj circle where illegal excavation was suspected, and further investigation is underway.

Katraj circle officer Sadhana Chavan said, “The administration has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards illegal exploitation of natural resources. Strict action, including criminal prosecution, will be taken against those involved in unauthorised excavation and transportation of minor minerals.”

She added that illegal mining causes environmental damage and significant revenue losses.

The administration has urged citizens to report suspicious excavation or transport activity and said enforcement will continue with intensified surveillance and inspections in the coming weeks.

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