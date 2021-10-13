Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Katraj-Dehu road bypass: PWD commits to making “safety arrangements”
pune news

Katraj-Dehu road bypass: PWD commits to making “safety arrangements”

Regarding the service road works underway on both sides of the Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway and demarcation between the highway and service road unclear at several spots, PWD commits to making “safety arrangements”
No barricades to ongoing construction work of service road which creates a major risk to commuters on Katraj to Dehu Road bypass highway in Pune, on Wednesday. PWD commits to making “safety arrangements” on the stretch. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 11:07 PM IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut

PUNE: With service road works underway on both sides of the Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway and demarcation between the highway and service road unclear at several spots, especially along the Katraj to Navale bridge chowk stretch, thousands of commuters who use this route daily are facing a risk to their lives.

A senior official from the state public works department (PWD) said, “The service road work has been awarded to a private contractor and it is that contractor’s duty to put up barricades and maintain the safety of vehicles and commuters. Still we will once again review the risky spots and make necessary safety arrangements.”

The seriousness of the issue once again came to the fore on October 4 when a youth, 37, died on-the-spot on this fatal stretch where the bypass highway suddenly becomes narrow even as a slope goes down to the service road on the side.

Also along the stretch near Potdar International school, there are no barricades where the service road work is underway. The highway suddenly becomes narrow so one cannot differentiate between the highway and the service road which has been dug up with JCB machines operating on site. It is especially difficult at night to distinguish between the highway and the open service road as there are no reflectors, signage boards or barricades at the spot.

RELATED STORIES

Ramesh Khutwad who lives nearby said, “I travel daily along the bypass highway and it is getting riskier due to the ongoing service road work. Stones and mud are strewn over the highway and there are no proper barricades to separate the construction site from the highway. Many a time, we get confused as vehicles are speeding and the road suddenly becomes narrow.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune district reports 519 new Covid cases, one death

Covid: Pune ZP to buy 50,000+ rapid antigen kits to avoid shortage

Pune’s weekly Covid positivity rate continues to stay above state average

Dabholkar murder case: Prosecution submits list of 32 witnesses before UAPA court
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP