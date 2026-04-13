Katraj-Kondhwa road widening project receives fresh push; state allocates 140cr for land acquisition

The long-delayed Katraj–Kondhwa road widening project received a fresh push after the state government allocated ₹140 crore for land acquisition, accelerating work on one of the city’s most congested arterial stretches.

The project, which connects two national highways, is being fast-tracked following directions from CM Devendra Fadnavis. (FILE)

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The project, which connects two national highways, is being fast-tracked following directions from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. In addition to the state allocation, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) earmarked around ₹300 crore for land acquisition and deposited the required amount, ensuring funds are not a constraint.

The 3.5-km stretch currently handles more than 15,000 vehicles per hour, including a large number of heavy vehicles. With key alternative routes such as the PMRDA ring road and the Katraj–Khadi Machine–Vadki bypass yet to materialise, traffic from Bopdev Ghat and Dive Ghat continues to depend heavily on this corridor.

Rapid residential and commercial growth in the area, along with a rise in warehousing activity, has further added to congestion. Against this backdrop, authorities have expedited administrative processes, setting a target to complete the first phase — a 50-metre-wide road — by June 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The overall plan envisages an 84-metre-wide road. In the first phase, around 52,630 sq m of land from 129 properties will be acquired. Land acquisition, carried out by the civic body in coordination with the district collector’s office, is in its final stages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The overall plan envisages an 84-metre-wide road. In the first phase, around 52,630 sq m of land from 129 properties will be acquired. Land acquisition, carried out by the civic body in coordination with the district collector’s office, is in its final stages. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On-ground work, including boundary demarcation and tree enumeration, began on April 7. A joint committee led by municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and district collector Jitendra Dudi is monitoring the process. The final proposal has been submitted to the state government and awaits approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On-ground work, including boundary demarcation and tree enumeration, began on April 7. A joint committee led by municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and district collector Jitendra Dudi is monitoring the process. The final proposal has been submitted to the state government and awaits approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Katraj–Kondhwa road is extremely important for the city. The civic and district administrations are working in coordination to expedite land acquisition. Our primary goal is to ensure safe and smooth traffic movement, and this project will significantly reduce congestion,” said civic commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Katraj–Kondhwa road is extremely important for the city. The civic and district administrations are working in coordination to expedite land acquisition. Our primary goal is to ensure safe and smooth traffic movement, and this project will significantly reduce congestion,” said civic commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. {{/usCountry}}

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According to PMC officials, the 50-metre-wide road in Phase 1 will include a main carriageway, service roads on both sides, stormwater drains and a grade separator at Mauli Nagar. The final 84-metre-wide design will also include parking spaces, footpaths, cycle tracks, utility ducts, stormwater drains and sewer lines.

Collector Jitendra Dudi said, “We are focusing on both transparency and speed in the land acquisition process, ensuring all administrative steps are completed on time. The project will gain further momentum once acquisition is completed.”

The PMC allocated ₹85 crore for the project in its 2026–27 budget. Civic officials said about 32% of the work is complete, and efforts are underway to expedite the remaining work.

Meanwhile, a flyover being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Rajas Chowk will extend up to 260 metres. To support its ramp, around 400 metres of service roads are being developed, part of which is already complete.

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