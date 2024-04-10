Keskar alleges wadas shown as slums for SRA scheme

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ujwal Keskar alleged that some administrative officers in cahoots with builders are trying to show old wadas as slums and developing the property under the Slum Rehabilition Scheme (SRA). Keskar claimed It is a clear violation of the law and will force wada occupants, including tenants, to vacate the premises. (HT PHOTO)

In a letter to the Pune municipal commissioner, Keskar stated, “Some officials of SRA, PMC, politicians and developers plan to show these wadas as slums and develop it under the SRA scheme. It is a clear violation of the law and will force wada occupants, including tenants, to vacate the premises.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Keskar also shared with the civic chief the survey numbers and wadas were the SRA scheme is reported to be planned.