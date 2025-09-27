Khadakwasla canal choked with garbage and sewage, threatens health of many

Pune: The right canal of Khadakwasla Dam, which supplies water for drinking and irrigation to Haveli, Daund and Indapur talukas, has turned into a dumping ground for the city’s sewage and garbage. Experts warn that the situation could soon make the water unusable for both farming and households. Right canal of Khadakwasla Dam, which supplies water for drinking and irrigation to Haveli, Daund and Indapur talukas, has turned into a dumping ground for the city’s sewage and garbage. (HT)

The canal stretches 214km, of which 30km passes through the city and suburbs. This stretch is littered with plastic, rotting garbage, old clothes and construction debris. Sewage from nearby settlements is also discharged directly into the water. Wells that supply drinking water to several villages are located next to the canal, raising fears of contamination.

Health risks are mounting. Polluted water is seeping into the wells and flowing downstream, while farmers are forced to use it for irrigation, leading to soil salinity. Water experts say immediate measures are needed.

Environmental activist Sarang Yadwadkar said, “We are D. Litt.—Doctor of Littering. This canal in Pune carries Khadakwasla water to downstream villages, and we are polluting not just rivers but canals as well. We are not bothered about the health of people downstream. It is a disastrous failure of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in waste collection.”

The canal banks, from Sinhagad to Parvati, have become permanent dumping grounds. Plastic, bottles and decaying waste block the flow and create breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Residents say the stench is unbearable and fear outbreaks of malaria, dengue and chikungunya during monsoon.

Mohan Bhadane, deputy engineer, Khadakwasla Irrigation Division, said, “Dumping garbage in the canal is a serious issue. The canal belongs to the water resources department, but we do not have the machinery to keep it clean. Since the canal passes through PMC’s jurisdiction, it is the civic body’s duty to act. We have requested PMC to take action against violators as the waste is domestic garbage.”

“Citizens are carelessly dumping waste into the canal. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and the stench makes life miserable,” said Kunal Sapsal, a Parvati resident.

Civic officials said cleaning is underway but admit the problem is recurring. “Garbage collection is continuous. People do not use bins and keep dumping waste on roads and canals. We are clearing it but segregation of wet and dry waste is necessary,” said Sandeep Kadam, head, PMC Solid Waste Management Department.

“We regularly carry out cleaning drives along the canal and inside it. But residents, especially slum dwellers, dump garbage into the canal at night. Cleaning the canal has become a continuous process. Though it is the duty of the Khadakwasla Irrigation Division, we take action within PMC limits. The canal should be covered with fencing and continuous surveillance is needed to stop garbage dumping.”