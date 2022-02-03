Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khadki ammunition factory accident victim succumbs to injuries

PUNE: The Khadki ammunition factory official who was injured in an explosion in January this year, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A statement issued by the defense public relations officer (PRO) read, “It is to intimate with grief that Deepak Raghunath Thakre, junior works manager/technical (chemical) of the ammunition factory, Khadki, Pune, who met with a factory accident on January 24, 2022, who was hospitalised for treatment, and has been given the best possible medical care, expired on February 2, 2022 at around 9.20am.”

The official was injured in an accident which took place “during the drying of explosives”, according to a previous statement issued by the authorities. A departmental enquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident.

“Further, the case of the accident is being investigated by the higher-level departmental enquiry committee,” read the statement.

