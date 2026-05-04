...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kharadi residents stage hunger strike over water crisis

Residents alleged that inadequate water supply from PMC has forced housing societies to spend heavily on private tankers, leading to a sharp rise of 50% to 80% in monthly maintenance charges

Published on: May 04, 2026 03:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Residents of several housing societies in Kharadi staged a chain fast protest near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) water tank on DP Farms Road on Sunday to highlight the persistent water shortage in the area and the growing dependence on private water tankers.

Organised by the Kharadi Housing Societies Welfare Association (KHSWA), the protest sought immediate steps to improve PMC water supply. (HT PHOTO)

Organised by the Kharadi Housing Societies Welfare Association (KHSWA), the protest sought immediate steps to improve PMC water supply.

Residents alleged that inadequate water supply from PMC has forced housing societies to spend heavily on private tankers, leading to a sharp rise of 50% to 80% in monthly maintenance charges.

Nikhil Daga, a resident of Cheryl Apartment, said societies in Kharadi continue to spend heavily on water tankers despite paying high property taxes. “The biggest expense in our society’s maintenance is water tankers. Residents are effectively paying twice for a basic necessity,” he said.

Another resident, Sumit Dusad, said the fast ended after PMC officials gave written assurances regarding measures to improve supply. “We received strong support from several societies in Kharadi. We hope the area will now see an improvement in water supply in the coming days,” he said.

MLA Bapusaheb Pathare and local leaders Surendra Pathare and Shailyjeet Bansode also visited the protest site in support of the residents.

 
kharadi
Home / Cities / Pune / Kharadi residents stage hunger strike over water crisis
Home / Cities / Pune / Kharadi residents stage hunger strike over water crisis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.