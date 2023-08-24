Pune Police recover 58,500 lost in online fraud

Timely action by the Kondhwa police helped a professional get back ₹58,500 siphoned off from his e-wallet on Thursday. The police made the bank freeze the account to which the money was credited after the complainant approached them in the “Golden Hour” soon after the fraud.

According to the complaint, the victim received a call from cyber crooks who managed to obtain his password and ID of the payment portal and soon a transaction of ₹ 60,000 was debited from his e-wallet. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complaint, the victim received a call from cyber crooks who managed to obtain his password and ID of the payment portal and soon a transaction of ₹60,000 was debited from his e-wallet.

The complainant rushed to Kondhwa police station and the constable on duty alerted the cyber cell who halted the unauthorised transaction.

Santosh Sonawane, incharge, Kondhwa Police Station, said, “They siphoned off ₹60,000, but the transaction was halted as the complaint was timely received. We got in touch with the officers of the e-wallet, blocked the transaction and could recover ₹58,500.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON