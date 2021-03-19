Home / Cities / Pune News / Kondhwa police take legal action against PFI for Covid violations
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:49 PM IST
The Kondhwa police are taking legal action against the Popular Front of India (PFI), Pune Chapter including its activists in connection with violation of the Covid-19 rule norms.

According to the Kondhwa police, the PFI district president Mohammad Qais organised a closed-door beginner’s course for party workers at KZ knowledge centre in Ashrafnagar, Kondhwa for which no prior police permission was taken.

Kondhwa senior police inspector Sardar Patil visited the spot and found between 40 to 50 persons in the training programme in violation of Covid-19 regulations on Friday.

“They violated Covid-19 rules and organized a public programme and so we are taking action against them,” said Sardar Patil, in charge of, Kondhwa police station.

