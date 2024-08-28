Kunal Tilak expresses desire to contest from Kasba Peth constituency

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader Kunal Tilak met deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and expressed willingness to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Kasba Peth constituency. “I am working hard at ground level and reaching maximum voters, and I am hoping that party will give me a chance to serve the people,” said Kunal. (HT File Photo)

The Kasba assembly constituency was represented by Kunal’s mother, late Mukta Tilak, who passed away due to prolonged illness in November 2022.

In March 2023 by-election, the BJP chose not to give ticket to the Tilak family and instead gave it to Hemant Rasne, who was defeated by Congress’ Ravindra Dhangekar.

“I am working hard at ground level and reaching maximum voters, and I am hoping that party will give me a chance to serve the people,” said Kunal.

Recently, he also organised an employment camp where 400 youths were offered jobs.