Labourer falls to death from 7th floor of under-construction site in Pune

A construction worker, died after he fell from the seventh floor of under-construction building work at a Venkatesh Flora site in Keshav nagar, Mundhwa.

The deceased has been identified as Harshit Harekrishna Vishwas ( 24), who hailed from Huda, West Bengal.

Vishwas was immediately rushed to a private hospital as he sustained serious injury after the incident but later succumbed.

As per police officials from Mundhwa police station, Vishwas was working on the seventh floor of the construction site. He was coming down after completing some work and as his helmet fell, he was trying to collect it and lost his balance and fell from the net installed on the fifth floor.

Pradeep Kakade, police inspector (crime), said, “As per initial information, Vishwas fell from the seventh floor and was rushed to a private hospital, but succumbed due to serious injuries. Our investigation is going on and will decide our further course of action.’’