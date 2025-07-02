Labourer killed, four injured in scaffolding collapse at construction site

A 21-year-old labourer, hailing from West Bengal, was killed, and four others sustained injuries after a 30-foot-high wood scaffolding at a construction site near Hotel Oasis gave way in the Camp area on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The deceased has been identified as Shubhankar Jadhaba Mandal of South Pargana district. (Shutterstock)

The accident took place at the site in front of Meher Apartments on Sachapir Street at around 2pm.

According to the police, the five labourers fell, and one lost his life, after the wooden structure collapsed.

Lashkar Police Station staff rushed to the spot after receiving the alert and shifted the injured to Sassoon General Hospital. Their condition is said to be stable.

Girishkumar Dighavkar, senior inspector, Lashkar Police Station, said that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the structural failure and to check whether safety norms were followed at the construction site.

According to the police, the site belongs to Mahaveer Investments and partners, and labour contract was given to Yuvraj Raut. The police have registered an accidental death case report and further investigation is on.