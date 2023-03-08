Land records dept of Pune initiates e-registration, reduces transaction recording time to 21 days

The land records department in Pune has introduced a new software wherein in case of change in property ownership the registration can be enacted in 21 days as opposed to the previous 50 days. The property card now records all past transactions and the arrangement will turn out to be a boon for several property buyers.

The initiative began as a pilot project in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas and has now been extended to all the regional and taluka offices across the state.

According to the land records department, e-property registration has been started in all the offices as most of the offices in the state don’t directly issue 7/12 extracts and instead issue a property card to the buyers wherein, he goes to the office either for the transaction of a new property or getting his particulars ingrained on the property document. Due to the traditional old method, the property owners had to face a tough time seeking approvals from different officers of the land record department and the cumbersome process entails endless waiting for the objections if any following issuance of public notice.

The land records department in a statement added that according to the newly introduced computerised system, the land records department receives details of the latest property transaction directly from the inspector general of registration (IGR) and stamps office. The details are verified, vetted and a detailed note is prepared on the same. A public notice is prepared and a copy of the same is marked to the buyer, sellers and the public with a deadline of fifteen days for any objection by any third party. After that, the transaction is recorded in the property tax and a small fee is charged from the buyer. The end user can immediately download the property card at his convenience. The system is transparent and has brought down the waiting time by half, the department stated.

Amit Borawake, a property buyer, said, “I recently bought a new property and the property card will soon show the details of my ownership within three weeks. When I bought my first property, it was a cumbersome process as it took nearly two months for getting the details on the property card.”

Social activist Vihar Durve said, “The digitalisation of property data is the right move in the direction of reducing the frauds happening in the land sector. Also, the time has been reduced for entry of the registration data which in a way has started helping scores of old and new property card holders.”