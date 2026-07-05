Landslide blocks Rajmachi route, nearly 100 tourists stranded

PUNE: Nearly 100 tourists were stranded on the Rajmachi route near Lonavla on Saturday after a landslide triggered by incessant monsoon rain blocked the only motorable road with boulders, mud and debris. Rescue teams and local authorities launched an operation to assist the stranded visitors, while heavy machinery was deployed to clear the route. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Nearly 100 tourists were stranded on Rajmachi route near Lonavla on Saturday after landslide triggered by incessant monsoon rain blocked the only motorable road with debris. (HT)

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The landslide occurred after days of heavy rain loosened the hillside, sending earth and rocks crashing onto the Rajmachi road. The debris blocked a 100-125 ft stretch, bringing vehicular movement to a halt.

Rajmachi, home to the historic Rajmachi Fort and the scenic Kataldhar waterfall, is a popular monsoon destination. Many of the stranded tourists had travelled to the area when the landslide cut off road access.

District disaster management officer Vitthal Banote said road clearance began immediately after the incident.

“Our teams have been working throughout the day to remove the debris. The remaining debris will be cleared on Sunday, after which the road will be reopened. All stranded tourists are safe and have been accommodated at nearby hotels. They will be able to return once the road is fully restored,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The incident comes as Pune district’s ghat sections continue to witness intense rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the region for the third consecutive day. Lonavla, Mulshi, Bhor and Velhe have received heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past few days, increasing the risk of landslides and rockfalls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident comes as Pune district’s ghat sections continue to witness intense rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the region for the third consecutive day. Lonavla, Mulshi, Bhor and Velhe have received heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past few days, increasing the risk of landslides and rockfalls. {{/usCountry}}

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The Rajmachi incident is the third landslide-related event reported in Pune district this week. On Thursday, a landslide disrupted traffic at Varandha Ghat in Bhor taluka, while another near the entrance to Sinhagad Fort prompted authorities to temporarily close access to the tourist destination.

Authorities have appealed to tourists to avoid trekking and visiting landslide-prone areas until weather conditions improve and advised commuters travelling through ghat sections to follow official weather and traffic advisories.

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