Landslide reported on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, none injured
A landslide was reported on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, near Adoshi village late on Sunday night, said officials.
State highway police said at around 10:35 pm at 41/100 km near Adoshi village a landslide was reported due to which some stones landed on Mumbai lane and disturbed traffic movement during night hours.
State highway police and Khopoli police rushed to the spot and diverted expressway traffic to old Pune-Mumbai highway.
No casualties were reported in the incident, but long ques of the vehicles were seen on the expressway.
