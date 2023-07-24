Home / Cities / Pune News / Landslide reported on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, none injured

Landslide reported on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, none injured

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 24, 2023 01:00 AM IST

State highway police said at around 10:35 pm at 41/100 km near Adoshi village a landslide was reported due to which some stones landed on Mumbai lane and disturbed traffic movement during night hours

A landslide was reported on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, near Adoshi village late on Sunday night, said officials.

Long queues of traffic were seen on Pune-Mumbai Expressway, near Adoshi village. (HT PHOTO)
State highway police said at around 10:35 pm at 41/100 km near Adoshi village a landslide was reported due to which some stones landed on Mumbai lane and disturbed traffic movement during night hours.

State highway police and Khopoli police rushed to the spot and diverted expressway traffic to old Pune-Mumbai highway.

No casualties were reported in the incident, but long ques of the vehicles were seen on the expressway.

