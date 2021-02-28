Large blaze destroys vehicles seized by Deccan police station

As many as five two-wheelers seized by the local police during various operations and kept in the compound of the Deccan traffic division at Jangli Maharaj (JM) road were gutted in a major fire incident that took place on Saturday afternoon.

However, no casualty was reported even as thick smoke spread across the area leading to confusion amongst commuters and area residents. Three fire tenders and a water tanker were sent to the spot to control the flames, fire department officials said.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained until late in the evening. The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes, officials claimed. A large number of onlookers had gathered at the spot as firemen controlled the flames.

The central brigade control room informed that a call was received around 3.43 pm and it was doused completely at around 4.15 pm.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “The vehicles burnt in the fire incident belonged to the police station and were seized during different crime detections. No vehicle was of the traffic branch as we keep our vehicles segregated.”

Fire officer Prashant Ranpise said, “Five two-wheelers were burnt during the fire which suddenly broke out in the compound and investigation is on to find out the reason behind the outbreak. No casualty was reported during the fire.”

In a second incident, a major fire took place in the garbage yard opposite Pune District Milk Co-operative Credit Society in Katraj at 5 am on Saturday. Six fire tenders from Bhavani peth and Kondhwa fire stations were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. According to fire officer Sanjay Jadhav, since the garbage was mostly dry and made of plastic, waste plater and other combustible material like rubber and nylon, the fire aggravated. The fire was brought under control in 45 minutes, informed fire control room officials.