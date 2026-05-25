Lasalgaon traders withdraw decision to boycott onion & foodgrain auctions after Nashik admin steps in

The Lasalgaon Merchants Association (LMA) has withdrawn its decision to boycott onion and foodgrain auctions from May 25 after the Nashik district administration intervened to address transportation issues arising out of diesel shortage. The Nashik administration assured traders and transporters that steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply for trucks transporting onion and foodgrain from Lasalgaon to various states of the country.

Lasalgaon, located in Nashik district, is home to the country’s largest onion mandi where around 250 traders participate in auctions. (HT)

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LMA secretary Pravin Kadam said that the association has informed the Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) about withdrawing the proposed boycott. “We are confident that diesel will be made available to transporters, allowing smooth movement of onion and foodgrain,” he said.

Officials said that Nashik district collector Ayush Prasad has contacted state administrations across West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi, requesting them to facilitate fuel availability for trucks ferrying produce from Lasalgaon. “Prasad has also assured transporters and traders that the district administration will coordinate efforts to ensure diesel availability for smooth transportation of onion and foodgrain,” officials said. Prasad is also in touch with senior officials of oil marketing companies regarding the issue.

Niphad tehsildar Vishal Naikwade confirmed the development and said that the administration has taken measures to ensure that traders do not face difficulties in dispatching produce to other parts of the country.

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{{^usCountry}} However, some traders indicated that the association may reconsider its decision if the shortage of trucks due to diesel unavailability continues. Earlier on May 20, the LMA had written to the APMC warning that traders will abstain from auctions May 25 onwards due to the shortage of trucks caused by diesel unavailability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, some traders indicated that the association may reconsider its decision if the shortage of trucks due to diesel unavailability continues. Earlier on May 20, the LMA had written to the APMC warning that traders will abstain from auctions May 25 onwards due to the shortage of trucks caused by diesel unavailability. {{/usCountry}}

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As such, the withdrawal of the boycott has brought relief to onion farmers in Nashik, many of whom were worried about the impact on sales. “Had traders stayed away from auctions, it would have severely affected farmers as we would not have been able to sell our produce. Farmers are already struggling due to low wholesale onion prices at the Lasalgaon mandi,” said onion farmer Sandip Magar.

Lasalgaon, located in Nashik district, is home to the country’s largest onion mandi where around 250 traders participate in auctions and supply onion and foodgrain to markets across India.

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