...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Latest dead bird samples in Navapur test positive for bird flu

Dr Sanjay Kachane, district deputy commissioner, animal husbandry (AH) department, said that the samples from the three more poultry farms tested positive for bird flu

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:50 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
Advertisement

Samples collected from recently found dead birds in Navapur tehsil have tested positive for avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu.

Animal husbandry department personnel at a bird flu affected poultry farm in Navapur. (HT FILE)

Dr Sanjay Kachane, district deputy commissioner, animal husbandry (AH) department, said that the samples from the three more poultry farms tested positive for bird flu.

“The district administration on Thursday received the report from the Bhopal-based National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases stating that the dead birds were affected with bird flu,” he said.

According to him, the three poultry farms are located within a radius of three kilometres of the farm where birds were initially detected with the viral infection.

“We will begin the culling process of birds in the three farms immediately. The number of birds that will be culled would be over 1.5 lakh. We will also destroy the eggs,” said a senior AH official.

The department culled 2.47 lakh birds and destroyed over 9 lakh eggs and over 28 metric tons of poultry feed of nine poultry farms after the earlier samples of dead birds from three poultry farms tested positive for bird flu.

 
bird flu
Home / Cities / Pune / Latest dead bird samples in Navapur test positive for bird flu
Home / Cities / Pune / Latest dead bird samples in Navapur test positive for bird flu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.