Laxmi Road goes vehicle-free as city celebrates Pedestrians’ Day

The iconic Laxmi Road was once again made vehicle-free by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for its third Pedestrian Day on Monday even as citizens were treated to a day full of activities, cultural awareness and enhanced awareness of pedestrian-friendly urban spaces.

The PMC, in collaboration with the city police, traders’ associations, and hawkers’ associations, successfully kept vehicles off of Laxmi Road from 10 am to 8 pm. The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Pune Metro collaborated seamlessly to accommodate the temporary vehicular restrictions. The PMPML adjusted the bus routes whereas the Pune Metro provided cycles from its Deccan and PMC metro stations, ensuring convenient alternatives for commuters. The efforts aimed at not only creating a vehicle-free haven but also fostering a sense of community through various engaging activities.

Stretching from Nagarkar Talim Chowk to Umbrya Ganpati Chowk and further to Garud Ganpati Chowk, Laxmi Road emerged as a grand walking plaza, coming alive with the laughter and enthusiasm of Pune’s residents. A kaleidoscope of events unfolded throughout the day, which included a rangoli competition, a street design and road safety exhibition, and an array of games, dance performances and street plays. The festivities also featured additional PMPML buses for enhanced convenience, highlighting the commitment of the local authorities to creating a vibrant and pedestrian-friendly urban landscape.

Anirudh Pawaskar, chief engineer of roads, expressed the PMC’s profound commitment to pedestrian infrastructure. “This is not tokenism. We aim to sensitise people to the power of pedestrians and prioritise their safety and convenience. We have built 725 km of footpaths and are continuously improving their infrastructure,” Pawaskar said. He highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve and expand footpaths with a vision to create 15 model roads in the city prioritising both vehicular mobility and pedestrian safety.

Explaining why Laxmi Road was chosen for the initiative, Pallavi, a traffic police officer, said, “Laxmi Road was chosen for the no-vehicle initiative because it is the most well-known road with a lot of footfalls.”

Adarsh, a citizen, echoed similar sentiments and said such a pedestrian-friendly experience should extend to all bustling areas of the city.

For young minds, the day offered much more than just entertainment. School students participated in games and interactive activities, learning valuable lessons about traffic rules in a fun and engaging way. One student exclaimed, “Today was so much fun! I learned so much about traffic rules through games and dance. I’m excited to share this knowledge with my friends.”

The success of Pedestrian Day on Laxmi Road not only painted a vibrant picture of community engagement but also reinforced the city’s commitment to creating model roads that prioritise the wellbeing of pedestrians and enhance the overall urban experience.