Leaders from US, China and UK visit Gujarat and no other states, says Sharad Pawar

KOLHAPUR/PUNE Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised questions over presidents and prime ministers from the USA, China and United Kingdom visiting Gujarat and not the other states.

NCP on Saturday organised s state-level rally at Kolhapur and all the NCP leaders from the state were present for the public rally.

Pawar said, “I saw the tenure of former Prime Minister Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narsingh Rao and others. Even in their tenure foreign leaders would visit India. They would visit Delhi as it is the capital, and would also visit other states as well. In Modi’s tenure US and China presidents visited Gujarat and two days ago UK prime minister visited Gujarat as well. We do not mind their visits to Gujarat, it is our neighbouring state. But this shows the mindset of the BJP leaders.”

“The agencies are being misused. Earlier, allegations against former home minister Anil Deshmukh were made for ₹100 crore, but later in the chargesheet the figure came down to ₹1 crore. Same was the case with Nawab Maliq, where transactions from 20 years ago were shown, but he is in jail,” added Pawar.

Pawar warned BJP, “Power is not permanent, it comes and goes. But when you are ruling, you need to be balance. Our turn will also come.”

He appealed the citizens that the BJP trying polarise the situation, which is why there are many movies releasing with their political agenda. Instead of running behind religious issues, citizens need to raise the issue of inflation, employment and other issues.

Pawar also referred to violence that broke out in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi during Hanuman Jayanti processions. “Few days back, Delhi was burning due to communal tensions. The state of Delhi is controlled by (chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal, but its police come under the Union Home Ministry handled by Amit Shah. Shah failed to protect the city from communal riots,” he said.

