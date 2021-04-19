Home / Cities / Pune News / Legal action against mango vendors if origin of fruit is falsified
Officials of the Maharashtra state agricultural board, Pune division have decided to take legal action against mango vendors who give false information about the origin of mangoes
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Officials of the Maharashtra state agricultural board, Pune division have decided to take legal action against mango vendors who give false information about the origin of mangoes.

The mango season has started and the demand for authentic Ratnagiri, Devgad mangoes has risen.

“It is come to our notice that mangoes coming from other states are being sold as from Konkan, Ratnagiri or Devgad and most of the times people get confused about the origin and quality of mangoes. So, our officials will be checking in and around the market area and if found, legal action will be taken against the people cheating,” said Satish Soni, director of the Pune agricultural board.

“All the fruits and mangoes coming to Market Yard should be sold properly to public, accordingly we have instructed all the traders, agents and vendors in the market. If anyone is violating the norms and rules of trading, selling fruits with misinformation, then legal action will be taken on them.” he added.

Meanwhile as strict restrictions have been imposed in the state, the online ‘Amba Mahotsav’ has been started by the board for residents of Pune.

