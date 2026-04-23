...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Leopard attack kills three-year-old girl in Nashik’s Dindori

According to officials, the attack occurred between 7 pm and 7.30 pm when a leopard, suspected to have been lurking nearby, suddenly pounced on the child and dragged her away before anyone could intervene.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 03:44 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
Advertisement

Pune:

A-leopard-climbs-a-tree-at-a-village-in-Karad-Maharashtra-PTI-photo

A three-year-old girl died after a leopard attacked and carried her away in Dindori taluka of Maharashtra’s Nashik district, causing panic and grief in what remains one of the worst-affected regions. According to forest officials, the taluka has reported six human deaths over the past one-and-a-half years, with children accounting for a majority of the victims.

The latest incident took place in the evening on Tuesday, April 21, in Valkhed village of Dindori taluka. The victim, identified as Dnyaneshwari Vilas More, belonged to a family of farm labourers. At the time of the incident, she was reportedly playing in front of her house. According to officials, the attack occurred between 7 pm and 7.30 pm when a leopard, suspected to have been lurking nearby, suddenly pounced on the child and dragged her away before anyone could intervene.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village with locals demanding urgent, long-term measures to address the growing human-leopard conflict.

 
search operation
Home / Cities / Pune / Leopard attack kills three-year-old girl in Nashik’s Dindori
Home / Cities / Pune / Leopard attack kills three-year-old girl in Nashik’s Dindori
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.