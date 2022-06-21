Live wari tracking facility to show location of palkhi, traffic diversions

PUNE The Pune police commissionerate has started a ‘Live Wari Tracking’ facility to provide live information about the movement of the Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhis. It will also give details of road closures as well as traffic diversions from Tuesday.

As per the commissioner of police, Amitabh Gupta, this facility will help to get the exact location of palkhis so that people can plan their travel accordingly.

”The webpage would be continuously updated from Tuesday to allow people to see the location, traffic diversion, and blockages for the next three days. This webpage includes schedule Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Jagadguru Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhi procession routes and village wise map, facility for a direct visit to the temple at Pandharpur, contact number of trustees of palkhi and head of Palkhi sohala.” he said.

The Pune police will be using technology-driven tools like drones for the first time for surveillance to track unethical moment during wari procession.

Palkhi of Sant Tukaram Maharaj, will arrive in the city on Tuesday. Police informed, vehicular movement on several roads has been diverted. The police department has also appealed to the devotees to visit diversion.punepolice.gov.in to be updated about wari procession