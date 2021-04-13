Lockdown fear drives hordes of migrant labourers to railway station to leave Pune

PUNE As chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced fresh curbs on Tuesday for the next 15 days, its anticipation throughout the day led to hordes of migrants leaving Pune, flooding the railway station and bus stands.

As the word on Thackeray’s Tuesday evening appeal to the state spread, migrant workers begun to gather at Pune railway station; many of them scrambling to get a ticket for the 9pm train to Uttar Pradesh.

Appealing to workers in his address Thackeray said, “These restrictions are with the aim to save lives. I request everyone to support the government in its fight against Covid.”

Among those returning back to their native places were those working in industries across Pune district - hotel staff and labourers on real estate sites, even though the government has allowed industries and in-situ construction sites to operate.

With Tuesday being a public holiday on account of Gudi Padwa, followed by another holiday on Wednesday because of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, many chose to board trains in large numbers at the Pune station. The station officials along with police had a hard time managing the crowd as people were desperate to go back despite having no advance booking.

As workers began leaving city, Maharashtra labour minister Hasan Mushrif also asked workers not to panic as the Maharashtra government would be making arrangements for workers. “Even as government is planning to impose a lockdown, it will be of two weeks. The government is also planning to make arrangements for workers during this period. I appeal to these workers not to leave as they have a major contribution in Maharashtra’s development,” Mushrif said.

Crowd at Pune railway station on April 13. (KALPESH NUKTE/HT)

An official at Pune railway station said, “Labourers who had confirmed tickets with them were allowed entry to inside the station, while the rest were sent back.”

One of the workers who wanted to board a train to Lucknow was not allowed entry inside the station “My colleague got the ticket confirmed, but I could not. So I will stay back in the city for few days and then go back.”

Credai Pune President Anil Pharande has appealed to construction workers not to panic and stay back at their camps.

Anil Pharande said, ““There is no need to panic and even in case of a lockdown happens in future we will give you all necessary facilities for a clean, safe and healthy living. All necessary items like groceries, medicine and COVID appropriate sanitised environment will be provided to the construction workers. If needed, medical facilities and provision for isolation shall also be provided.”

Many restaurants staff also started leaving the city.

“My two of the cooks have already left for Konkan. We are already having cash crunch and these cooks left today. They will be back once the situation is normal,” said Sarvesh Jadhav owner of Austin40 cafehouse, Baner.