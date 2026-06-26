Pune: A day before 25-year-old Ketan Vishal Agarwal died after falling from Lohagad Fort, his fiancee, Siya Pravin Goyal, met her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, at a cafe in Kondhwa, according to police investigating the case.

Lohagd Fort murder: Day before death, fiancee met alleged lover, say police

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The meeting, which lasted over 90 minutes and was captured on CCTV, has emerged as a crucial element in the investigation, with police suspecting that Chetan helped Siya plan the alleged murder.

Even as investigators claim the two were conspiring, Siya continued to actively participate in preparations for her wedding to Ketan. She frequently visited his family, took an interest in wedding arrangements and had planned a pre-wedding photoshoot in Bali with him.

Police said their investigation revealed that Siya and Chetan, a BBA graduate and Kondhwa resident, were in constant touch. Between January and June, they allegedly exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls, amounting to nearly 238 hours of conversation.

According to the police, there was an earlier attempt on June 14 to push Ketan from the fort, which failed. Investigators are probing Chetan’s movements on the day of Ketan’s death and suspect he took deliberate steps to avoid detection.

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{{^usCountry}} On Wednesday evening, police again questioned Neeraj Kumar, an employee at Chetan’s grocery store in Market Yard. Investigators suspect that Chetan used Neeraj’s mobile phone on the day of the incident while leaving his own phone at the shop to create an alibi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Wednesday evening, police again questioned Neeraj Kumar, an employee at Chetan’s grocery store in Market Yard. Investigators suspect that Chetan used Neeraj’s mobile phone on the day of the incident while leaving his own phone at the shop to create an alibi. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are also questioning other employees who allegedly attended calls made to Chetan’s phone that day as they seek to reconstruct his movements and communication patterns before and after Ketan’s death.

Investigators claim that Siya searched online for information about Lohagad Fort and watched videos of the location before allegedly sharing details with Chetan.

However, Chetan’s father, Babulal Chaudhary, denied the allegations.

“Chetan did not push the boy. He was standing far away. My son is being falsely implicated,” he said.

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Ketan’s father, Vishal Agarwal, said the family always believed Siya was genuinely committed to the relationship.

“Siya frequently visited our home and was actively involved in engagement and wedding planning. She and Ketan had planned a grand pre-wedding shoot in Bali, even though Ketan’s mother was initially reluctant,” he said.

According to him, Siya personally finalised several aspects of the trip, including hotel bookings.

“She handled every small detail. We never imagined there could be something else happening. You can see their photos and videos on social media. Ketan openly expressed his love for her. They often went out together. Everything seemed normal to us,” he said.

Recalling the first meeting between the two families at a five-star hotel in Pune, he said, “She was very polite and graceful. She touched the feet of all the elders in our family.”

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Police are examining an incident in which Siya allegedly hid Ketan’s passport at a food mall in Khalapur shortly before the couple was scheduled to leave for Mumbai airport for their Bali trip. Investigators suspect that, acting on Chetan’s instructions, she attempted to derail the trip because her alleged boyfriend feared the couple might grow closer during their vacation.

Following Ketan’s death, Siya posted emotional messages and photographs on Instagram mourning his loss. Vishal, however, questioned the sincerity of those posts.

“The same girl appeared completely different on the day of Ketan’s funeral. She looked normal and showed no visible signs of grief,” he alleged.

Siya’s mother, Pooja Goyal, said Ketan had become like a son to the family.

“Ketan meant more to me than even my own son. I feel helpless after learning the truth. Whoever is found guilty should receive the strictest punishment, even if it is my daughter,” she said.

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Siya’s father, who is reportedly hospitalised following her arrest, had been deeply involved in wedding preparations. According to family members, elaborate travel plans had been made for nearly 70 couples travelling from Pune to Ahmedabad and onward to Rajasthan for wedding celebrations.

The Goyal family runs a spices and dry fruits business in the Market Yard area.