LS polls: Kolhapur elects Shahu; Satara backs Udayanraje

According to the poll results declared on Tuesday, Chhatrapati Shahu, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, won the Lok Sabha race against Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Mandlik in Kolhapur. In Shahu, the Congress got a Member of Parliament (MP) after 25 years as the seat was previously won by the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) members.

Speaking after his win, the 76-year-old royal said, “While I was the candidate here, the election was fought by the common people. I thank all who worked for me.”

In Satara, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale managed to clinch the seat from NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Shashikant Shinde, giving his party their first-ever win from the constituency.

In the close-fought contest, Shinde was leading in the first few rounds of counting, but Udayanraje won at the end of the 16th round by 31,217-vote lead as per the poll commission records. Udayanraje had insisted on contesting the 2024 LS polls on BJP ticket.