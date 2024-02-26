LS polls not to impact Pune Ring Road project, divisional commissioner asks to expedite land acquisition

Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar has issued directions to all government departments to expedite land acquisition work for the eastern portion of the ambitious Ring Road project. The divisional commissioner further directed that a dedicated land acquisition cell must be kept operational for the dedicated work of land acquisition. (HT PHOTO)

He has also directed the officials that the upcoming Lok Sabha election work should not affect the work.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Pulkundwar made the announcement while addressing a meeting of all top officials from different state government departments connected with the project.

“The work for decongesting traffic in Pune district is going on war footing and the work for land acquisition for western Ring Road Project has nearly completed. However, the Eels must ensure that forthcoming Lok Sabha polls must not affect the work as it is being carried in the larger interest of the citizens,” he said on Friday.

The meeting presided by Pulkundwar was attended by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) director Kailas Jadhav, district collector Suhas Diwase and land acquisition coordinator Kalyan Pandhre.

The divisional commissioner further directed that a dedicated land acquisition cell must be kept operational for the dedicated work of land acquisition.

For the western ring road project, 644 hectares of land has been acquired in 31 out of 34 villages while the tenders for land acquisition for the eastern side for Khed, Bhor, Maval talukas are yet to be released by the revenue department.

According to the land acquisition department, the stiff challenges being met by some interests for land acquisition on the western side would be dealt with strongly in the coming days.

Pulkundwar said,“The MSRDC authorities have released tenders for some works where ninety percent of land acquisition work has been completed.”

Diwase directed that the procedure for completion issuing notices and other technicalities must be completed before February 29. He further appealed that the process of land acquisition must be completed within two months.