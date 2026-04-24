...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Maha forms panel to review electricity duty on rooftop solar users

Maharashtra forms a committee to review electricity duty on rooftop solar users amid rising concerns from consumers and the renewable sector.

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:26 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
Advertisement

Amid growing criticism from consumers and the renewable energy sector, the Maharashtra government has constituted a committee to examine the applicability of electricity duty on rooftop solar (RTS) users and related charges as decentralised power generation expands across the state.

Officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited said electricity duty is currently levied on overall electricity consumption, including fixed charges, energy charges, fuel adjustment costs and reliability charges. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The decision was issued through a government resolution dated April 21, 2026, under the provisions of the Maharashtra Electricity Duty Act, 2016. The review aims to reassess the existing electricity duty structure in response to changing consumption patterns driven by the increasing adoption of rooftop solar systems and behind-the-meter (BTM) power generation.

Officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited said electricity duty is currently levied on overall electricity consumption, including fixed charges, energy charges, fuel adjustment costs and reliability charges. However, the rapid rise in rooftop solar installations — encouraged by central and state subsidy schemes — has significantly altered conventional electricity usage patterns.

The development comes soon after the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission permitted power distribution companies to levy grid support charges on rooftop solar systems with capacities above 10 kW. Following the order, the state government is examining whether electricity duty should also apply to such charges and, if so, at what rate.

The proposal has triggered sharp reactions from renewable energy industry stakeholders and consumer groups.

 
renewable energy
Home / Cities / Pune / Maha forms panel to review electricity duty on rooftop solar users
Home / Cities / Pune / Maha forms panel to review electricity duty on rooftop solar users
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.