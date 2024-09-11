Maha issues notification for Phursungi-Uruli Devachi Municipal Council

After a two-year delay, the state government on Wednesday issued a formal notification about the formation of a new municipal council for the merged villages of Phursungi and Uruli Devachi. Notably, the state government retained the land housing the garbage depots under the jurisdiction of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) while the rest of the land in Phursungi and Uruli Devachi is now under a new municipal council. In 2019, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi, along with other adjoining areas, were merged with PMC. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The notification signed by Aniruddha Jevlikar, deputy secretary, urban development department, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the sub section (2) (2A) and (3) of section 3 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, the Maharashtra government hereby specifies that the said local area to be smaller local area for which there will be a municipal council constituted by the name of Phursungi-Uruli Devachi Municipal Council.” The state government also appointed a tehsildar at Purandar as the administrator of the newly-constituted municipal council.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde had announced the formation of a separate municipal council for the two villages on March 31, 2023, and the official notification was issued this week.

Former minister and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare has been a vocal proponent for the formation of a separate municipal council despite opposition from locals and political leaders who felt that the villages should remain part of the PMC.

In 2019, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi, along with other adjoining areas, were merged with PMC. The two villages received significant funding from the municipal corporation, as the PMC-owned garbage depots were located within their boundaries. However, Shivtare criticised the PMC for imposing high taxes on the residents of these villages without providing basic infrastructure. After aligning with CM Shinde in the wake of the Shiv Sena split, Shivtare’s demand for the creation of a separate municipal council was quickly accepted. With the latest decision, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi will be removed from the PMC’s jurisdiction, although the garbage depots will remain under the PMC’s control.