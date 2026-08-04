Maha Metro, MSRDC to begin feasibility study for Dive Ghat tunnel project: Pune collector

Maha-Metro and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will soon undertake a joint feasibility study for the proposed twin underground tunnel project at Dive Ghat, Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said, days after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed the administration to consider the project.

Under the proposal, one tunnel will carry a Metro rail corridor while the other will be used for vehicular traffic. (HT)

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“The twin tunnels will be underground structures. Once the feasibility study is completed, the two agencies will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the project,” Dudi told HT.

Dive Ghat, a mountain pass on the Pune-Saswad Road about 10 km from Hadapsar, has been identified as the location for the project. Under the proposal, one tunnel will carry a Metro rail corridor while the other will be used for vehicular traffic.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the project while inaugurating three road projects in Pune on July 18, saying the twin tunnels would significantly reduce travel time between Pune and the upcoming Purandar airport.

“The biggest advantage of the twin tunnel project is that it will require minimal land acquisition. The two agencies now have to finalise the alignment and the engineering plan for constructing the tunnels through the ghat,” Dudi said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the state government intends to complete the tunnel project before the Purandar airport becomes operational. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the state government intends to complete the tunnel project before the Purandar airport becomes operational. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Purandar airport is expected to be completed within 2.5 to 3 years after construction begins. Our plan is to ensure that the twin tunnel project is ready before the airport starts operations,” Dudi said.

According to the collector, the tunnels are expected to reduce the travel time between Pune city and the airport to around 20 minutes.

“It will provide seamless connectivity for commuters travelling to and from the airport,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Pune district administration is continuing the land acquisition process for the Purandar airport. Tenders for the construction work are expected to be floated soon, with work likely to begin by the end of this year.

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