Maha rolls out comprehensive palliative care programme to ease suffering of critically ill

PUNE: In a significant shift in public healthcare, the Maharashtra government has approved statewide expansion of palliative care services to ensure that patients with cancer, heart failure, neurological disorders and other life-limiting illnesses receive compassionate treatment close to home, officials said on Wednesday.

Palliative care is often misunderstood as care only for the dying. “It must begin from the time of diagnosis and continue alongside medical treatment. Early support reduces unnecessary procedures and improves quality of life for both patients and families,” deputy director of health services, Dr Kailas Baviskar, said. The programme will extend services from district hospitals to primary health centres and directly to households, recognising that relief from pain and distress is as important as curative treatment, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on February 2, 2026.

Under the programme, every district hospital will reserve four to six beds exclusively for palliative care, while sub-district hospitals will reserve at least two dedicated beds. Hospitals will provide daily outpatient clinics, counselling, physiotherapy, essential medicines including morphine, and 24x7 nursing support, officials said. For the first time, home-based care teams — comprising doctors, nurses and social workers — will visit patients according to medical need/s. Community health officers, ASHA workers and ANMs will monitor symptoms; train caregivers in basic nursing; and ensure regular follow-ups.

The GR notes that the burden of non-communicable diseases is rising steadily in the state with many of these diseases unable to be completely cured, requiring long-term pain relief, counselling, nutritional support and continuous family care. A key element of the policy is uninterrupted availability of essential medicines, including oral morphine, at primary health centres. Training programmes will equip doctors and frontline workers in pain management, communication skills and psychological support.

The state will also strengthen tele-consultation services, create a district-level helpline, and use the existing ‘Saath Saath’ toll-free number to guide families during emergencies. Besides, public awareness campaigns will be held through gram sabhas, local bodies and voluntary organisations so that families understand that palliative care is about improving quality of life and not giving up treatment.

The programme will link community clinics, primary health centres, district hospitals and medical colleges into a single referral network. Patients who require advanced treatment will be shifted quickly to tertiary care facilities, and those stable will be provided care at home with professional supervision, said officials. “The objective is to ensure that every patient with serious illness receives dignified, compassionate care close to home. No one should suffer due to the lack of pain relief or emotional support,” said a senior health official on request of anonymity.