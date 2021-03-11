Maha sugar commissioner orders attachment of 13 mills for non-payment of farmers’ dues
Pune: Maharashtra sugar commissionerate has taken strict action against 13 sugar mills over their failure to pay fair and remunerative price (FRP) dues to farmers in the current season. The state sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued the revenue and recovery certificate (RRC) orders against these mills located in Solapur, Osmanabad, Beed, Sangli and Aurangabad districts. The RRC order directs attachment of properties of these mills.
“The order was issued on March 10. These mills gave less payment to farmers. Post order, collectors of the districts where the mills are located have the authority to attach assets such as sugar mill, gazettes and sugar produce. The fund collected can be used to pay farmers’ dues,” said Gaikwad.
An RRC order was issued against 78 sugar mills two years ago. Last year, the payment procedure was properly carried out and it is the first RRC order of the current season. The total dues of these 13 mills are ₹556.75 crore. Of the 13 mills, seven are in Solapur, two each in Osmanabad and Sangli, and one each in Aurangabad and Beed districts.
According to the sugar commmissionerate officials, non-payment of farmers’ dues by sugar mills according to FRP within 14 days of procurement will attract action.
