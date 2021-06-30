Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maha to vaccinate bedridden people at home on trial basis, Pune to be first
pune news

Maha to vaccinate bedridden people at home on trial basis, Pune to be first

Earlier this month, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that his department is working towards a door-to-door vaccination programme for the bedridden people
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Avik Roy
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Maharashtra government on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the high court, citing that there would be conditions imposed in the trial home vaccination such as taking a written consent from the beneficiary’s family.(PTI)

Maharashtra government on Wednesday informed the Bombay high court that it would soon commence home administration of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine for people, who are immobile or bedridden on an experimental basis, with the introduction in Pune district first, news agency PTI reported.

State advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that the government will not “refer the proposal to the Centre” and that they will take their “own decision”, the PTI report further stated.

On Tuesday, the state government filed an affidavit in the high court, citing that there would be conditions imposed in the trial home vaccination such as taking a written consent from the beneficiary’s family and a certificate from the family doctor taking full accountability in case of any adverse reaction to the vaccine.

However, the court, reported PTI, quashed the condition of asking for a certificate from a family doctor, terming the act to be ‘impractical’. “How can a doctor take responsibility? Do not put such an impractical condition,” Chief Justice Datta was quoted as saying by PTI.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two lawyers - Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, asking for a direction to the central government and the state government to implement door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens above 75 years, specially-abled persons and those who are bedridden.

Initially, the Maharashtra government in its affidavit on Tuesday said that it would have to take approval from the Centre. However, after the court pointed out that states like Kerala, Jharkhand and Bihar have already started the initiative, the Maharashtra government came up with their latest decision on Wednesday.

As of now, the matter has been posted for further hearing on Thursday in presence of the chairman of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that his department is working towards rolling out door-to-door vaccination across the state. At the time, the minister also emphasised that the beneficiary’s family and a family doctor have to give in writing that the former can be administered the Covid-19 vaccine dose and that it would be their responsibility should anything adverse happen.

However, Tope had stated that the door-to-door vaccination will not be applicable for all citizens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune pune covid maharashtra covid-19 vaccination covid-19 coronavirus vaccine bombay high court maharashtra government

Related Stories

pune news

Pune district reports 937 fresh Covid cases, 16 deaths in 24 hours

PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 10:20 PM IST
pune news

Pune under unlock, positivity rate remained below 6%

PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 09:31 PM IST
others

Increased testing sees number of Covid hotpots rise in rural Pune: ZP CEO

PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 12:01 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts

Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP