Maha to vaccinate bedridden people at home on trial basis, Pune to be first

Maharashtra government on Wednesday informed the Bombay high court that it would soon commence home administration of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine for people, who are immobile or bedridden on an experimental basis, with the introduction in Pune district first, news agency PTI reported.

State advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told the division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that the government will not “refer the proposal to the Centre” and that they will take their “own decision”, the PTI report further stated.

On Tuesday, the state government filed an affidavit in the high court, citing that there would be conditions imposed in the trial home vaccination such as taking a written consent from the beneficiary’s family and a certificate from the family doctor taking full accountability in case of any adverse reaction to the vaccine.

However, the court, reported PTI, quashed the condition of asking for a certificate from a family doctor, terming the act to be ‘impractical’. “How can a doctor take responsibility? Do not put such an impractical condition,” Chief Justice Datta was quoted as saying by PTI.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two lawyers - Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari, asking for a direction to the central government and the state government to implement door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens above 75 years, specially-abled persons and those who are bedridden.

Initially, the Maharashtra government in its affidavit on Tuesday said that it would have to take approval from the Centre. However, after the court pointed out that states like Kerala, Jharkhand and Bihar have already started the initiative, the Maharashtra government came up with their latest decision on Wednesday.

As of now, the matter has been posted for further hearing on Thursday in presence of the chairman of the Maharashtra Covid-19 task force.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that his department is working towards rolling out door-to-door vaccination across the state. At the time, the minister also emphasised that the beneficiary’s family and a family doctor have to give in writing that the former can be administered the Covid-19 vaccine dose and that it would be their responsibility should anything adverse happen.

However, Tope had stated that the door-to-door vaccination will not be applicable for all citizens.