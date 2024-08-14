Maha-Metro asks PCMC for 15 more locations for route extension

PUNE: After securing 10 key locations, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has requested the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for 15 more locations for extension of the Pune Metro from Pimpri to Nigdi. The Maha-Metro has requested for most of these locations to be provided permanently. After securing 10 key locations, Maha-Metro has requested PCMC for 15 more sites for extension of Pimpri-Nigdi route. (HT FILE)

The Maha-Metro has requested the PCMC for 15 more locations for the metro track, stations, entrances, stairs, lifts and parking on the Pimpri to Nigdi route. It is also negotiating with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and private landowners for additional land. Among the 15 requested locations, six are at the Nigdi bus terminal covering an area of 3,562.293 square metres. Two others include an empty area and a footpath in Nigdi totalling 616.45 square metres. Additionally, the Maha-Metro has asked for 4,884 square metres of space, including two sites at Abdul Kalam Azad Vidyalaya totalling 285.33 square metres and five different footpath sites in Akurdi covering 419.16 square metres. Most of these spaces have been requested for permanent use.

Four new metro stations

The Pimpri to Nigdi route will feature four new metro stations namely Chinchwad, Khandoba Mal Chowk in Akurdi, Tilak Chowk in Nigdi, and Bhakti-Shakti Group in Shilp Chowk. The final station will be at Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) Depot where the Maha-Metro needs footpath space along service roads for station construction.

Vijaykumar Khorate, additional commissioner of the PCMC, said, “The Maha-Metro has requested 15 different spaces on the Pimpri to Nigdi route. These spaces will be given on lease. We have asked the town planning department to evaluate and decide the rates. Once we receive its response, we will proceed according to the rules.”

Hemant Sonawane, director of the Maha-Metro, said, “Space is needed for stations, entrances, and stairs. We have requested 15 locations from the PCMC for this purpose.”

In the PCMC limit, the Maha-Metro has already completed the Dapodi to PCMC stretch of Pune Metro line 1 and started operations. For this route, the PCMC transferred 10 strategic locations on a 30-year lease to the Maha-Metro. However, these locations will be used commercially to enhance the Maha-Metro’s financial stability through non-ticket revenue. The state government has directed the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner to transfer these locations to the Maha-Metro with full ownership rights and without any conditions but no decision has been taken yet.