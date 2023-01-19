Maha-Metro awaits Centre’s nod to extend two Pune routes

PUNE Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) is awaiting approval from the central government for extension of two routes--Swargate to Katraj (underground) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Nigdi (elevated). Both proposals are with the central government, said officials.

Brijesh Dixit, managing director of Maha-Metro, said, “We have got all the necessary approvals and now the proposal is with the central government for final approval. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state government have already given a green signal for the extension project.”

Atul Gadgil, director of Maha-Metro, said, “We have already tied up with the financial agencies for borrowing loans for the extension of these routes. They have already given in-principal approval.”

Gadgil said, “We have also kept one tunnel boring machine ready for starting the underground work between Swargate and Katraj. After we get approval, Maha-Metro is in a position to start work immediately.”

Meanwhile, Metro officials said that as these two stretches are extension routes, as per the central government’s policy, they will get financial help of 10 per cent of the project cost from Centre. In the main proposal, the central government’s contribution is 20 per cent.”

Dixit said, “We had also submitted the second phase of metro corridors. Many routes are proposed in the second phase and that proposal is with the state government for approval.”